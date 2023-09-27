Islington has a range of secondary schools to suit all children in the borough and we are extremely proud of what our schools have achieved this year.

If your child was born between 1 September 2012 and 31 August 2013, you’ll need to apply by 31 October for the best chance of a place at your preferred school.

Visit our webpages for more information, including a handy video explaining how to apply, and a downloadable guide to Islington’s secondary schools: https://orlo.uk/32fmu

If you need help applying for a secondary school please, email [email protected] or call us on 020 7527 5515.