Don’t let infections get in the way of your next adventure. Teenagers, young adults and anyone who has missed their MMR vaccination can get measles. Symptoms include: high fever, rash, sore red eyes, cough and aching.

With measles cases on the rise in London, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are protected.

To find out whether you’re up to date on vaccinations, you can check in your red book or with your GP.

More information about vaccinations is available on the NHS England website: https://orlo.uk/cOqTA