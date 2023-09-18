Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a robbery in Neasden.

The incident happened at about 19:00hrs on 28 June, when a woman, aged in her 20s, was approached by an unknown man in North Circular Road, near Brendon Avenue, NW10, who stole her handbag.

The victim received minor injuries to her arm, and was left distressed as a result of the incident.

Officers launched an investigation and have completed a number of enquiries in and around the local area including extensive CCTV trawls but so far the suspects have remained unidentified.

Detectives are now releasing an image of two men they would like to speak with in hope that the public will help to progress the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men in this image or has any information that could assist should call 101 or contact @MetCC quoting 6895/28JUN.

You can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.