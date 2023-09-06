Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police officers investigating an assault on a member of shop staff have released an image in connection.

On Wednesday 16 August at 2.20pm a man entered Holland and Barrett in Victoria Place shopping centre. On leaving the shop he was challenged by a member of staff, a bag of items believed to be stolen was retrieved by staff. The man then sprayed a substance in the face of the staff member.

The man then left the area.

The substance caused a burning sensation to their skin, eyes and throat.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Officers are also keen for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 368 of 16 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.