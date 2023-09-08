Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Northwold Road in Stoke Newington.

The ground floor of a two-storey end-of-terraced house was destroyed by fire. Most of the first floor was also damaged by fire. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Road closures were put in place while the incident was ongoing.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 20 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1832 and the fire was brought under control by 1933. Crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.