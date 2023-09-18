Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire on Green Lanes in Palmers Green.

Part of two ground floor flats inside an end-of-terraced house, that has been converted into flats, were damaged by fire. A first floor bedsit was also damaged. An outbuilding was destroyed by fire. There have been no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received seven calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 0929 and the fire was brought under control by 1033. Crews from Southgate, Edmonton, Tottenham and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.