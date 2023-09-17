The President of the United States, Joe Biden, described the progress in bilateral relations with the Republic of Cyprus as “historic”, in his written address during a formal ceremony held on Friday afternoon at the White House, where the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States, Evangelos Savvas, presented his credentials.

He also alluded to the personal friendship that binds him to Cyprus and noted with particular satisfaction that the two countries wish to jointly exploit the emerging opportunities for close cooperation on a number of issues.

On the Cyprus issue, President Biden reaffirmed the strong US commitment to finding a comprehensive settlement on the basis of a bizonal bicommunal federation leading to the reunification of the country.

For his part, Evangelos Savvas praised the high level to which bilateral relations have risen in recent years, making particular reference to the cooperation in the fields of defence and security, energy, technology and science, cultural heritage and civil society, and noted it promotes stability and prosperity in the Southeast Mediterranean region.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, Ambassador Savvas thanked President Biden both for his support of the President of the Republic for the resumption of negotiations and for the commitment of the United States to the agreed framework for the solution of the Cyprus problem, which is defined by the UN Security Council resolutions.

Finally, he underlined the commitment of the Cypriot government to the further substantial strengthening of bilateral relations, with the aim of consolidating a strategic partnership between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus.