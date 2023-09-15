On Monday, 11 th September 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain accompanied by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, attended an inter-Christian reception hosted by His Grace Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace Library. numerous clergy from various churches and Christian traditions in England were present, and had the wonderful opportunity to meet, exchange ideas, and recommit to inter-Christian collaboration and cooperation. The evening concluded with an invigorated sense of ecumenical commitment, partnership, and dedication to the reinforcing of the Christian witness, identity, and living in the United Kingdom.