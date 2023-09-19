More than 50 Hertfordshire residents have been scammed when buying tickets online, since April.

The 56 victims reported losses of more than £47,000, with one Watford resident who thought they were buying tickets to a sports event losing £1,200. A Buntingford resident lost £850 buying tickets from a bogus vendor on Facebook. Residents from Hemel Hempstead, Waltham Cross and Welwyn Hatfield also lost money to ticket scammers.

Julian Griffiths, Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Fraud Triage Manager, said: “Buying tickets for events from uncredited vendors is always risky. Avoid buying directly from individuals and use accredited sites instead. Buying tickets from secondary agents or people claiming to have tickets for sale, can be expensive and carries much greater risk. Most venues, festivals, concerts and sporting events have official ticketing sites which offer resale tickets, if you missed out on the initial sale.”

Some scams to look out for:

The scammer’s website will offer tickets that aren’t on sale yet or to sold-out events. You may even get the tickets you paid for, but at the event you find out they’re fake, or have been reported as lost or stolen and are therefore invalid.

Scammers may tell you a representative will meet you at the event with your tickets, but they don’t turn up.

Pay for tickets using your credit card, it offers protection under the Consumer Credit Act if you’re scammed.

Check online for negative reviews of the website you want to use.

Remember, the only way to avoid being scammed is to buy tickets from:

the promoter

the venue box office

a reputable ticket exchange site

an official agent

If a site shows the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR) (opens in new window) logo, you can check if they really are members by contacting STAR directly.

If you believe that you are a victim of fraud please contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 to report. If a fraud is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Visit Actions Fraud (opens in new window) and our crime prevention pages for advice on avoiding scams.