Michael, 13 was last seen at his home address in Hatfield at around 5.15pm on Saturday, August 19.

Officers believe “he could be anywhere in the country”, but has links to Bedfordshire, Cambridge, Essex, Kent, and London.

Michael is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of average build, with short brown straight hair and clean shaven.

When last seen, he wore a red T-shirt which had a black ‘U’ on the front with grey joggers and a grey jacket.

He was also wearing black and yellow Air Max trainers.

Anyone who is with Michael now is asked to call 999. (Image: Hertfordshire Constabulary)

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary: “If you have seen Michael since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

“If you believe you are with Michael now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately, quoting ISR 855 of 19/08/2023.”

Information can also be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/ro/report or by calling the police’s non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.