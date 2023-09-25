We would like to hear the views of residents, businesses and representatives of organisations in #Enfield, on safety and serious violence in the borough, to help shape the Council’s new Serious Violence Duty Strategy for 2024-2025.

We would like to hear your perceptions of safety and serious violence in the borough, and your views on what actions the Council and its partners can take to tackle serious violence.

Find out more and have your say by completing the questionnaire here:

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/tackling-serious-violence…

Please note the questionnaire contains questions relating to domestic abuse and sexual violence. The closing date is Sunday 19 November at 11.59pm.

#SaferEnfield