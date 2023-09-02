🏠Open House is back, and we have a series of free opportunities for all residents across the borough to experience open venues and walking tours 👣to some of our unique spaces in Haringey this September.

Dates, times and tickets will be added throughout August, so keep checking our Open House website for more information by typing in ‘Haringey’ in the calendar search bar to book your space today 👍

https://www.haringey.gov.uk/libraries-sport-and-leisure/culture-and-entertainment/whats-haringey/open-house-london

Some highlights include:

🏫Heritage on Tottenham High Road

🌳Walking tour of Wood Green Placemaking projects

🚂Markfield Beam Engine and Museum

⛪Muswell Hill Baptist Church

And many more! A big thank you to all partners involved in supporting Open House so far 🙏



