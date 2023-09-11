Local residents are “breathing a sigh of relief” after swift action from Haringey Council resulted in eviction for illegal occupants who were using a property in Stroud Green as a base for criminal activity and antisocial behaviour.
Find out more: https://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/council-acts-swiftly…
