Haringey Borough have become experts in conceding late goals so far this season, and hoped to put that right as National League South Tonbridge Angels travel to White Hart Lane. Borough went ahead from the spot eight minutes before the break, Matthew Young holding his nerve, but the visitors were quickly level- Joe Turner, a former member of our Isthmian Premier Team of the Year with the equaliser. Borough were ahead once more just before half time, and it was Young once more with the goal- and it looked as if a giantkilling was likely as Young got his hat trick with nineteen minutes remaining. Angels weren’t prepared to give up, and got one back with fifteen minutes left, but the hosts then added a fourth, Walter Figueira surely making sure with seven minutes left. Borough march on, and perhaps the victory will kickstart their campaign.