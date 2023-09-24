In second place at start of play, Hornchurch travelled to White Hart Lane to take on Haringey Borough. The hosts were still looking for a first league win, but displayed fine form when knocking National League South side Tonbridge Angels out of the cup last weekend, and their match-winner against Angels, hat trick hero Matthew Young, opened the scoring against the Urchins with only sixteen minutes left. Could they hold on? Borough have developed a habit of conceding late goals this season, and sadly for the Coles Park faithful they did it again. It looked as if three points were confirmed, but in the last minute the Urchins were suddenly level through Ryan Scott, and almost immediately they were ahead, Ade Yusuff with an acrobatic clincher.

Despite that victory, Hornchurch drop to third on goal difference.