It took an added time penalty fór Haringey Borough to equalise to end the game 1-1 at Dulwich Hamlet to force a replay Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round tie vs Dulwich Hamlet FC will now take place at Coles Park on Tuesday night at 19.45.

Dulwich Hamlet took the lead iň the 15th minute with a penalty.

Matty Young’s late penalty rescued a replay back at Coles Park!!!

Haringey Borough midfielder George Arseti whose birthday it was had this to say a Great day to be back on the pitch after a long time being injured. Players fought until the very last minute and got rewarded! We need you there on Tuesday night Haringey BoroFC fans! You were superb today!

P.s Happy 29th to me! 🍻