Hastings United were in good form in defeating Erith & Belvedere in a cup replay in midweek, but they looked as if they were about to fall to their first defeat of the season as they entered the last minute against Haringey Borough a goal down. That goal came to Walter Figueira eleven minutes before the break, and it seemed as if the three points were heading back to North London, only for Tayo Adebola to head home just after the start of added time. Borough were surely going to leave with a point, then- but no! Femi Akinwande doesn’t seem to score simple goals, and he followed a work of beauty on Wednesday night with yet another six minutes into added time, receiving the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the box and somehow finding the top corner to lift his side into the top five. That’s six for the season already for the United number nine.