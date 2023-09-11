Happy name day to all Theodoros, Theodoras, Theos, Doros and Doras who are celebrating their name day today September the 11th.

Theodoros is a common male Greek name whose origins are found in the ancient years. Theodoros is a word that derives from the words “theos” (which means God) and “doro” which means gift. Theodoros is, thus, a gift of the Gods.

The name Theodoros was not very common in the ancient years, although you can find known historic persons with this name. It became more popular in early Christian years in Greece, since it was associated with God.