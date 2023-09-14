The name day of Stavros and Stavroula is celebrated on 14 September, the day the Greek Orthodox Church commemorates the Elevation of the Holy Cross.

On this day in 325AD, Saint Helen set out from Constantinople on an expedition to Jerusalem with historians, archaeologists and a huge team of experts to retrieve the original Cross of our Lord.

When the cross was recovered, Archbishop Makarios of Jerusalem aised it from the pulpit of the Church to be venerated by the people as is done in churches today. The Holy Cross is celebrated in churches around the country.

Stavros is the Greek word for cross and the name Stavros is a popular name in Greece. Other derivatives of this name are Stavroula, Steve, Stav, Stavriani.