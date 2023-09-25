It is Parikiaki Newspaper’s birthday today , September 25th and we are celebrating our 49th birthday!

The newspaper was formed in 1974 and is still going strong.

Parikiaki is the leading Greek Cypriot newspaper published in London which serves the Greek and Cypriot communities in excess of 300,000 people.

The newspaper was established with the object of responding to the growing needs of the Greek speaking communities in London and the UK. These were social, cultural, educational needs, as well as other information on areas of recruitment and community relations in general.

Parikiaki is a platform for a wide range of views and ideas, as well as a source of independent news concerning the above mentioned communities.

Although Parikiaki is published mainly in the Greek language, the launch of our English Section meant we increased our readership to include those whose first language is English.

The newspaper is circulated every Thursday and about 60% of the paper is devoted to news and features with the remainder allocated to display adverts.

Parikiaki is widely distributed in London and has a vast number of subscribers all over the UK, Cyprus, Greece, and various countries of the world.

Parikiaki now has a thriving website www.parikiaki.com and you can find us on FACEBOOK twitter YouTube and Instagram

Parikiaki are also the organisers of the Cypriot Wine Festival.

A copy of of the cover page of our first ever newspaper.

.

A copy of the cover of our latest newspaper