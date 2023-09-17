Halloumi cheese exports during the first four months of 2023 amounted to 111.8 million euros, which corresponds to 20.49% of the value of Cypriot exports, said Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, Petros Xenophontos, on Saturday.

Addressing on behalf of the President of the Republic at the 4th Halloumi and Trachana Festival in Meniko, Xenophontos referred to the registration of the name “Halloumi” as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product by the European Commission in October 2021.

“This registration is a tremendous achievement and a significant success for the Republic of Cyprus, the agricultural economy, and, more broadly, our economy. The registration now provides European recognition of the added value of halloumi cheese,” the Minister remarked.

The Minister of Agriculture pointed out that “the demand for halloumi cheese from foreign markets is on the rise” with exports in the first four months of 2023 amounting to 111.8 million euros, which corresponds to 20.49% of the value of Cypriot exports.

However, he said, “we should never underestimate or diminish the importance of preserving and safeguarding the high quality of our product, which is directly linked to its high demand in the markets.”

“Undoubtedly, the preservation of the quality and value of Halloumi cheese requires a collective effort from both its producers and dairy producers,” the Minister added.

In this effort, he assured, “the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment will always be a supporter.”

Concluding, he said “it would not be an exaggeration to say that halloumi cheese is the ‘jewel’ of traditional Cypriot agricultural products and the pioneer in opening up avenues to international markets for other Cypriot agricultural products, such as trachana” soup.