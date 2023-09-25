According to a press release by the United Nations Development Programme, with funding from the European Union, the International Day of Peace Run 2023 was organized by UNDP, in coordination with OSASG-Cyprus, under the auspices of The Technical Committee on Culture, with the bicommunal running group Runite.

Bringing the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities together, around 200 people ran an 8km course through the historic streets of Nicosia.

The runners, set off through the streets of Nicosia to demonstrate their shared commitment to global peace. The finish line, located back at Ledra Palace Hotel, provided a celebratory atmosphere where Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot runners could connect with fellow participants.

Each participant received a commemorative T-shirt and finishing medal as tokens of their participation and contribution to promoting peace and understanding through sports.

Stefan Simosas, Head of Cooperation of the Cyprus Settlement Support Unit of the European Commission said that “marking the International Day of Peace in Cyprus with a sports event is an opportunity to recognize the positive role that sports play in nurturing tolerance and trust. The European Union is committed to support and promote such events that build confidence and respect between the two Cypriot communities.”

“The International Day of Peace Run exemplifies the power of collaboration and the potential of sport to transcend boundaries, and bring the people of Cyprus together,” said the Head of UNDP Cyprus, Jakhongir Khaydarov.