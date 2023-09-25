The Greek Cypriot Brotherhood welcomed over 160 people for a family Garden Party on Sunday 17 September, including over 60 children. The Garden Party was an opportunity for young families to meet and enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon with delicious food, freshly prepared by the Brotherhood’s caterers Anna and Andreas Kkamaris.

Children were able to play on a bouncy castle; enjoy a variety of children’s entertainment from Asterakia including singing, dancing, arts & crafts and face painting; or read and purchase Greek and English books by Diavazo Greek Books.

On behalf of the Organising Committee, Vice President of the Brotherhood, Ninos Koumettou, said, “We were delighted to open our doors and host so many young families at our premises for our Garden Party. The Brotherhood has a proud and long history of always supporting our community. We have fantastic facilities and food, and we were pleased to showcase this, once again, for our members and the wider community.”