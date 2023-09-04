NEPOMAK held its 10th Executive Council (EC) Conference in Nicosia, Cyprus from 22-25 August 2023. 38 young, diaspora Cypriots travelled from the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Canada, South Africa, and France to gather in Cyprus for the conference. The NEPOMAK EC Conference took place at the same time as the 21st POMAK-PSEKA World Conference and many agenda items overlapped.

There was a packed agenda consisting of briefings from government ministers, NEPOMAK-focussed workshops, and events organised by POMAK, PSEKA and the Cypriot Government. Throughout, NEPOMAK’s delegates looked at ways to advance the organisation’s contribution to the Cypriot diaspora and bring younger generations of the diaspora closer to their Cypriot roots and identity.

Reflecting on the conference, President of NEPOMAK Christos Tuton said, “I thought the last few days were inspiring and I’m delighted with the energy and enthusiasm of all our delegates. NEPOMAK has truly evolved into a vital part of the global Cypriot diaspora movement, and we are proud of our ongoing work as an organisation and cooperation with the Cypriot Government, POMAK, PSEKA and the Cypriot Federations around the world. Our mission is connecting young, diaspora Cypriots with their heritage and supporting the people and Government of Cyprus in their just struggle for a free, united Cyprus – we come away from the conference feeling inspired, motivated, and better prepared to do both”.

Through formal conference resolutions, POMAK, PSEKA and NEPOMAK expressed their ongoing commitment to campaign for a free, united Cyprus and support for President Christodoulides’ initiatives to resume negotiations from where they were left. The resolution was clear that the negotiations should provide for “the creation of a bizonal bicommunal, federation with political equality, as defined in the relevant UN Security Resolutions.” The resolution also condemned Turkey’s ongoing illegal occupation of over a third of Cyprus and illegal assault on UN peacekeepers near Pyla.