The Greek Cypriot Brotherhood is proud to announce two upcoming events to be hosted at their premises in Britannia Road, London N12 9RU:

Garden Party – Sunday 17 September from 12-3pm

Join us for a fun-filled family day out at our Garden Party, hosted at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood (Britannia Road N12 9RU) on 17th September from 12pm to 3pm.

Kids will love the face painting and bouncing around in our bouncy castle!

Eleni from Asterakia will be there to entertain the little ones with exciting performances!

For all the bookworms out there, we have a fantastic Greek and English book stand to explore.

Craving delicious food? Mouthwatering souvlakia and treats from our ice cream van will be available to purchase.

Bring your families and register for free at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/garden-party-tickets-689207256457

We look forward to seeing you there!

An evening with Professor Kypros Nicolaides – Thursday 12 October from 7.30pm

The Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, with the support of the Cyprus Medical Society UK, proudly present an evening with the renowned Professor Kypros Nicolaides FRCOG, the internationally renowned pioneer of fetal medicine, on Thursday 12 October at 7.30pm.

Join us for a thought-provoking fireside chat about his experiences growing up as a student in the UK and his pioneering medical break-throughs. Professor Nicolaides is the founder and chairman of the of The Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF) which he set up in 1995.

As a result of his work, he has received countless honours from medical institutions and bodies across the world, as well as the highest civilian honours of the Republic of Cyprus. His research and expertise has also been showcased in a number of TV documentaries including the BBC’s documentary “Life Before Birth”, National Geographic documentary “In the Womb” and Netflix’s docuseries “The Surgeon’s Cut”.

This event is absolutely FREE to attend, but registration is required – visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-kypros-nicolaides-tickets-687359118627. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to expand your knowledge and engage in an enlightening discussion.

