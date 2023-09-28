As part of the programme of Literacy Courses for Turkish Cypriot Adults at the State Institutes of Further Education, free Greek language courses are offered to all Turkish Cypriot / Turkish-speaking citizens of the Republic of Cyprus, who have a Republic of Cyprus identity card.

According to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the courses are offered by the State Institutes of Further Education housed at Agios Antonios and Agios Spyridon High Schools, in Limassol and comprise up to 120 periods of 45 minutes for each school year.

All interested may visit or contact the above-mentioned institutes for details regarding registration and the days and times of the courses at 25306545 (Agios Antonios High School) and 25694350 (Agios Spyridon High School), the Ministry concludes.