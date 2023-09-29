During October Islington are joining up with local organisations to put on exciting free events for all to celebrate Black History Month in Islington. Join history walks, Afrobeats Fitness, film screenings, panel discussions and much more!
See the full list of events on IslingtonLife’s website: https://orlo.uk/YIvb4
Free events for all to celebrate Black History Month in Islington
