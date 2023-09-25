Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Park Lane in Tottenham.

Half of a four-roomed flat on the first floor above a shop was destroyed by fire. Three people left the property before the Brigade arrived. One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”