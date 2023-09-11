Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Wilkes Street in Spitalfields.

Half of the first floor and part of the second floor above a shop were damaged by fire. Most of the ground floor of the building was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

Hanbury Street was closed from Commercial Street until the junction after Wilkes Street whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.

The Brigade was called at 0325 and the fire was under control by 0516. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and Dockhead fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.