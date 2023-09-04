The first residents have received their keys for new council homes at the transformational Meridian Water project in Edmonton, delivered by Enfield Council and developers Countryside Partnerships.

Enfield Council tenants in Edmonton were the first people to be offered housing in the high-quality homes at the development.

Enfield Council and Countryside Partnerships have delivered a range of family-sized homes, including accessible homes for disabled tenants as well as some one-bedroom residences.

The homes, Brambling House and Greatcrest House are named after native birds that can be found in the area.

The 20 completed homes are part of the 50 per cent affordable housing offer being built in the first phase of Meridian One. Three hundredhomes will be delivered in this phase by the end of 2024. Residents met with The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, Tom Copley and Countryside London Divisional Chair, Mike Woolliscroft.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, who met the first Council tenants at Meridian Water on 4 September, said: “This is a momentous occasion for the Meridian Water project and our plan to build decent, affordable homes in Enfield. Alongside new homes, Meridian Water will invest in Edmonton residents with new leisure facilities, training and job opportunities.

“Seeing the first residents receive their keys for their new homes is a testament to the ambitions and hard work of the people of Edmonton, and this is only the start.”

The Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, Tom Copley, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the first tenants to these new, high-quality council homes at Meridian Water. This impressive development, which is set to deliver three hundred homes by the end of next year, will ensure that more Londoners can benefit from the record-levels of council homes we’re building in the capital. There is also enormous potential for regeneration and community development in Enfield through the new facilities, jobs and training on offer – helping to build a better, fairer, more prosperous London for all.”

Mike Woolliscroft, London Divisional Chair, Countryside Partnerships, commented: “As one of London’s most significant regeneration projects, we are proud to have delivered the first council homes for local residents at Meridian Water, in partnership with Enfield Council.

“Our ambition has been to transform a challenging brownfield site into a vibrant and sustainable new community where the design encourages residents to have healthy, active lifestyles, and where we can deliver socio-economic value for Enfield residents. Meridian One is setting the benchmark for future phases of the £6bn Meridian Water project, and we’re looking forward to welcoming many more residents over the coming years as the community grows.”

This year, Meridian Water has already completed a Community Garden, Enfield Construction Skills Academy, and has been successful in securing £195 million in infrastructure costs for the next phase of the £6 billion regeneration project. Visit the Meridian Water website to find out more.

About Countryside Partnerships

In November 2022 Countryside Partnerships merged with Vistry Partnerships, to form one of the country’s leading mixed-tenure developers as part of Vistry Group. The combined business is called Countryside Partnerships and incorporates over 40 years’ experience of collaborative working with partners in both the public and private sectors.

In partnership with housing associations, public bodies, landowners and institutional private rental operators, Countryside Partnerships delivers multiple tenures, including affordable homes, build to rent homes and homes for private sale. Countryside Partnerships maintains a strong focus on placemaking, designing places people love to create long-term sustainable communities across the UK, including some of the country’s most complex regeneration and master planned sites.

Countryside Partnerships is part of Vistry Group PLC which also includes Vistry Housebuilding and Vistry Works, and has the housing brands Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

The Group has been awarded the 5 Star Rating by the Home Builders Federation following the latest home building industry’s Customer Satisfaction Survey.

For more information see www.countrysidepartnerships.com

Images

Picture 1 – (From left to right) – Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, Mrs Sandra Burity, resident of Brambling House, Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Mr Hussein Nur, resident of Brambling House and Mike Woolliscroft, London Divisional Chair, Countryside Partnerships.

Picture 2 – (From left to right) – Mrs Sandra Burity, resident of Brambling House and Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan.

Photo 3 – (From left to right) – Mr Hussein Nur, resident of Brambling House and Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan.