Firefighters and ground forces battle a wildfire that broke out in Dierona, north of Limassol, on Saturday noon, with operations to contain the blaze expected to continue throughout the night.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides warned on Saturday evening of a “difficult night” ahead, while stressing that fire fighting forces will continue until early in the morning, on Sunday, when aerial assets will begin to operate again.

Christodoulides, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment, Petros Xenofontos, and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andreas Gregoriou, visited the Coordination Center that has been set up in Dierona, and was informed about the operation.

The fire erupted in Akrounta at 13:00 local time on Saturday, prompting the authorities to deploy the “Ikaros 2” national plan mobilizing aerial resources. Due the rugged territory and strong winds in the area the blaze spread to the forest of Kakomallis.

“The night will be difficult,” President Christodoulides said in statements to the press, adding that he visited the area to express gratitude to the personnel fighting the fire, that will continue the efforts through the night.

He highlighted the fact that no houses faced immediate danger although the Civil Defence requested that some residents evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Invited to comment whether the fire was intentional, the President said he has some information that the fire was due to “a human factor,” but stressed that experts will examine all information after the fire is contained.

“The aim is to put the fire in check,” the President added. Noting that aerial resources have stopped operations due to nightfall, Christodoulides said the aim is to contain the fire so it would not get out of control and create additional problems.

Noting that coming to Dierona he saw “huge destruction,” the President said the authorities will consider the situation after the fire is contained.

“The fundamental issue in these difficult situations is not to have threats to human lives which is the primary concern,” he stressed.

Furthermore, the President added that so far there is no need to call for assistance by third countries.