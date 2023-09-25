Sioferos Real Estates is a family-owned company led by George Sioferos. Born and raised in Famagusta, Cyprus,George’s love for the island and decades of real estate experience have enabled him to build an exceptional reputation in Cyprus. Known for being an honest hard-working family man, he created Sioferos Real Estates, comprised of a father and two sons, a dynamic trio dedicated to identifying a niche in the local real estate market.

Sioferos Real Estates is a well-known Cypriot-licensed and registered Real Estate agent and property valuer across the industry in Limassol, undertaking specific requests from local and international clients from all backgrounds to search, find and acquire the property they seek to buy or rent.

If you own property in Cyprus and are looking to sell and/or promote your land, house, apartment or office space, Sioferos Real Estates would love to hear from you.

If you’re thinking of investing, their experienced hands-on team can provide support every step of the way.

Want to hear about rental opportunities? Now is a good time for landlords! Get in touch and find out everything about renting your property.

For more information about the services Sioferos Real Estates offer, please call 00357 25252930 or visit https://sioferos.com/ to enjoy their virtual tours!

You can follow them on:

https://www.facebook.com/sioferosrealestate

https://www.instagram.com/sioferosrealestate/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sioferos-real-estate/mycompany/