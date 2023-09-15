Yianoulla London is a UK-based Greek clothing brand. It was founded by Yianoulla Demetriou earlier this year to give customers a shopping experience they will not forget!

Yianoulla has been in the clothing industry her whole life. As a child, she was inspired by her father and Yiayia (grandmother) who were dress cutters in Cyprus ,and then in the UK, running a warehouse for women’s clothing. She grew up around this lifestyle and often modelled at her father’s warehouse, so you could say she has an eye for the clothing industry!

As a young child, her dream was to have her own clothing line. Inspiration for Yianoulla London came from her family background which has pushed her urge to carry on the family tradition. Best decision ever!

Yianoulla London is all about the latest fashion trends for women and helping women feel comfortable in whatever they wear to release their inner goddesses. Yianoulla also works in the mental health/psychology field and believes when you look good, you feel good!

The brand stocks women’s clothing for all sizes ranging from 6-18 and for all ages, with styles to suit everyone.

Yianoulla London offers a trusted name that promises only the best for its customers.

Even more exciting is that a store located at Hadley Wood will be opening its doors in January 2024.

For further details, please contact Yianoulla via email: [email protected] or WhatsApp: 07931 362357.