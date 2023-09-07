FILM OF THE WEEK

LA RONDE



London’s favourite cinema – the Curzon Mayfair – launches a campaign against a planning application from its landlord, who still refuses to renew the lease which ends in 2024. The cinema has been in operation since 1934 and to coincide with the campaign, Curzon is re-releasing Max Ophuls’ mesmerising French classic LA RONDE, in a sparking 4K restoration. Originally, it run at this exclusive cinema in Curzon Street, Mayfair, from 27 April 1951 until 9 October 1952, opening its doors to 541,705 art lovers. I remember seeing many gems here, during the seventies, eighties and beyond including Bunuel’s THE PHANTOM OF LIBERTY, John Cassavetes’ A WOMAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE and James Ivory’s THE BOSTONIANS.

LA RONDE is adapted from Arthur Schnitzel’s 1897 play and its portmanteau, anthology kind of style and themes have been recreated and copied in many films and stage plays including a remake by Roger Vadim in 1964 and “Blue Room” a stage production by David Hare in London’s West End with Nicole Kidman and Ian Glen in 1998. Ophuls’ masterpiece highlights the decadence of the Austrian society, and its carousel kind of story examines a journey of syphilis travels through all classes of society. Anton Walbrook is the Master of Ceremonies and in the first scene we see Simone Signoret’s Prostitute picking up Serge Regianni’s naïve soldier. It is the beginning of a delightful journey before it all comes back full circle, and it boasts magical performances from the crème de la crème of French cinema. See it and support this amazing cinema. To find out more visit: SaveCurzonMayfair.com

MAIGRET



It is now Gerard Depardieu’s turn to inhabit Georges Simenon’s iconic chief inspector Maigret following the footsteps of Jean Gabin and more recently, Michael Gambon and even Rowan Atkinson. The name of stylish director Patrice Leconte guarantees stunning production values and accurate design details of Paris in the early fifties.

Maigret investigates the murder of a beautiful young woman found at Place Ventimille, dressed in an elegant evening gown but nothing on her to identify her. Inspector Jules Maigret is methodical in solving the puzzle piece by piece and is France’s answer to England’s SHERLOCK or Agatha Christie’s POIROT but without any of the tricks or mannerisms that these two iconic figures are identified with.

A stylish, grand murder mystery!

OTTO BAXTER: NOT A F***ING HORROR STORY



Filmmakers Bruce Fletcher and Peter have been following Otto Baxter life and career through many years and consider him to be a dear friend. Otto was born with Downs Syndrome and has been adopted as a baby. He is now a filmmaker making his own short film – THE PUPPET ASYLUM, a horror movie about his life and ultimate revenge. This documentary, which was premiered at last week’s FRIGHTFEST, follows Otto on set as he directs Myanna Buring, who plays his mother in the opening sequence at the hospital, a heavily pregnant woman ready to give birth under the doctor’s (Paul Kaye) devilish stare…

This excellent documentary offers interviews with the man himself as well as with both his adoptive and birth mothers and highlights Otto’s desire to make a film on his own terms – an intelligent talent with a distinct vision.

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT



Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp’s brilliant documentary follows the story of Bobi Wine, a musician born in the slums of Kampala and one of Uganda’s most popular talents. His songs are about injustice, corruption and violence, particularly targeted at president Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for more than thirty years. Bobi believes that the only way to get rid of this corrupt individual, who changes laws so that he can be re-elected, is to become the Ugandan opposition leader. Bobi is an honourable, courageous man and a loving father of three children, who puts his life on the line in order to achieve his goal for his beloved country.

One of the most powerful documentaries of the year!

ANCHORAGE



This road movie is a personal project for director Scott Monahan and screenwriter Dakota Loesh, who also play brothers Jacob and John. The brothers begin a long journey from Florida to Alaska in a car full of drugs hoping to hit the big time after they reach their destination. But the trip also becomes a journey of reflection as they begin to confront violent acts that threaten to destroy their brotherly love…

The actors work well together and bounce off each other most effectively. It occasionally feels repetitive especially during the middle section, but thankfully it soon picks up for an unpredictable finale.

I look forward to seeing what these guys will do next!

THEATER CAMP



Ban Platt became an overnight sensation playing DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway before he repeated his performance for the screen adaptation. He now plays Amos, a drama instructor who, along with his best friend Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon) prepare to stage another “masterpiece” at a rundown summer camp in upstate New York which is facing financial problems. It is filmed like a fly on the wall documentary and is very funny. It never sends up its characters but highlights their frustration and desire to reach excellence in an engaging manner. It uses some fun early video clips of Platt and Gordon when they were children at a theatre camp and are singing their little hearts out.

It will put a smile on your face.

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]