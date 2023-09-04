FILM OF THE WEEK

COBWEB



This brilliant horror movie arrives in cinemas direct from its International Premiere at Frightfest- the essential horror Film Festival, -which packed them all in during last week’s bank holiday weekend at Cineworld Leicester Square. Samuel Bodin, the director of the Netflix series MARIANNE, makes an impressive feature film debut aided by a creepy screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin. They tell the story of Peter (Woody Norman), an eight-year-old boy bullied at school and haunted by nightmares during the night, after he hears continuous tapping from inside his bedroom wall. His parents, Carol (Lizzy Caplan) and Mark (Anthony Starr) insist it is all in his imagination, but Peter is still not persuaded and believes that they keep a dark secret from him…Bodin’s highly atmospheric horror is superbly acted especially by Norman, the brilliant award-winning child actor from C’MON C’MON, and carries the film almost single handedly. Devlin has scripted one of the best roles for a child since THE SHINING and Norman simply excels in it. The supporting cast is equally good- Caplan and Starr as the apparently loving parents and Cleopatra Coleman as Peter’s sympathetic teacher Miss Devine, who, in similar fashion to the teacher in MATILDA, realises that something is not right at Peter’s home and comes to his rescue. One of the best horror films currently on release!

THE DIVE



Another film from Frighfest is this intense feature which received its UK Premiere on the Festiva’s opening day selection. German director Maximilian Erlenwein’s breathtaking film is based on the Swedish thriller BREAKING SURFACE and follows the story of two sisters Drew (Sophie Lowe) and May (Louisa Krause), both experienced divers, who long to exercise their beloved sport at any opportunity. They head for a remote spot and marvel at this beautiful underwater paradise until May is suddenly hit by a rock and gets stuck by the rockfall and is unable to move. Her only hope of survival is her sister May…Like last year’s THE FALL this is a tense film about two feisty women facing the ultimate challenge to survive. It boasts magnificent underwater photography and excellent performances by Lowe and Krause. See it but try not to hold your breath for too long!

AFIRE



The celebrated German director Christian Petzold follows the story of Leon (Thomas Schubert), a writer seeking peace and quiet to finish his novel, who joins his friend Felix (Langston Uibel) for a trip small holiday house by the Baltic Sea. It is the ideal place, but they are not alone- the free spirited Nadja (Paula Beer) is staying there for the summer and becomes a distraction for Leon…Petzold, is known for powerful dramas like BARBARA, PHOENIX, and TRANSIT, but changes gear here to a more leisurely pace. It is still a fiery story brilliantly acted and with a strong message about our current climate and endless forest fires that surround the world all over!

AND THEN COME THE NIGHTJARS



Nigel Hastings and David Fielder work well together in this adaptation of Bea Roberts’ stage play but struggle to make the stagey dialogue flow for the big screen. A strong premise on the catastrophe on the life of farmers following the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak. Michael (Fielder) is a Devon farmer determined to protect his farm following Jeff’s (Hastings) visit announcing that his cows need to be exterminated. It is a devastating opening but as the unlikely friendship develops between these two characters, so does credibility. The play’s director Paul Robinson makes his feature film debut but fails to bring cinematic flair to the project.

APOCALYPSE CLOWN



George Kane’s anarchic dark comedy takes place in Ireland in the not-too-distant future. He follows the story of a troupe of failed clowns on a journey of self-discovery following a mysterious solar event…It is a crazy, energetic film well-acted particularly by David Earl and Natalie Palamides-a dead ringer to Maria Bakalova from BORAT. They play their roles as if on acid in this fun film and ultimately, it feels repetitive and overstretched.

KLOKKENLUIDER



Neil Maskell is a solid character actor, who now turns his attention into directing his first feature. His darkly atmospheric screenplay takes place in a remote country house in Belgium, where Ewan (Amit Shah), a government whistleblower and his wife Silke (Sura Dohnke) are under protection. Two indifferent officers keep a close watch and wait for the arrival of a British journalist…Maskell received great acclaim for his performance in KILL LIST by Ben Wheatley, who acts as executive producer here, and unsuprisingly there are echoes of his work. It is an impressive directorial debut, and inevitably Maskell puts more emphasis on his actors. They all give solid performances, but it is the luminous Jenna Coleman as the hard as nails journalist that steals the day. A fine directorial debut!

MELANCHOLIA



The ENDURING PROVOCATIONS season, which celebrates the work of Lars von Trier, concludes with his 2011 multi award winning feature starring Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg as sisters Justine and Claire. The first part follows Justine’s wedding – a happy occasion amongst friends and relatives in a country mansion. In the second part Claire is the focus of the story and now the family’s happiness is overshadowed by news that planet Melancholia is approaching Earth…It is a visual feast for the senses boasting tremendous performances by its stellar cast. Unmissable!

