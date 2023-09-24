Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said on Friday that among the goals of the Deputy Ministry are the extension of the tourist season, the investment in the human resources and the enrichment of the tourist experience with the aim of achieving a sustainable growth in the sector.

Addressing an event in the village of Lefkara, Larnaca district, dedicated to the World Tourism Day, celebrated on the 27th of September, Koumis said that “this year’s 44th anniversary is dedicated to humans and the planet, with the call to aim for a green transition and green investments.”

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism, he added, is working for the extension of the tourist season and the enrichment of the tourist experience, aiming at a sustainable tourism development.

“We always aim to ensure that the projects under our supervision are developed and operated by applying best environmental practices,” he stressed.

Pointing out that this year is a good one in terms of tourist arrivals and revenue, he said that arrivals recorded an increase of 24.5% for the first eight months and revenue so far recorded an increase of more than 30% compared to last year.

He added that tourism, being the most important pillar of Cyprus’ economy, brings significant benefits to the economy, to local communities and to the whole of Cyprus. It is clear, he continued, that tourism is the sector that helps the country exit any crisis it may enter from time to time.

Furthermore, he noted that the upward trend in tourism recorded in the last two years, increases the responsibility to plan for the future in order to solve any problems in the sector, and therefore increase competitiveness and enrich the tourism product of Cyprus.