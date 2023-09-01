Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah handed first England call-up; Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire included but no place for Raheem Sterling; England face a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland on September 9 before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park in a friendly on September 12Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been handed his first senior England call-up after being picked in the squad for September’s matches against Ukraine and Scotland.

Nketiah has scored twice in his three Premier League appearances this season and is England’s record Under-21 scorer with 16 goals.

Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson has been named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad despite England’s vice-captain moving to the Saudi Arabian club this summer.

England’s September squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), James Maddison (Tottenham), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).