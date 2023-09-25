Local residents took up their litter grabbers and green disposable bags to collect litter in Cheyne Walk Open Space last Saturday 23rd September.

The one-hour litter pick session was organised by local resident and dog walker Mr Julian Dixon and were joined by Southgate ward Councillor Chris Joannides. The debris included crisp packets, beer bottles, cans, food wrappers, cigarette butts and a pint glass.

Councillor Chris Joannides said ” We know that residents of all ages want to live and work in a clean borough. Cheyne Walk Open Space is a treasured green space valued by residents. These community litter picks organised by local volunteers help keep Enfield clean and green”.