This will mark the second consecutive year in which the Cypriot broadcaster RIK has chosen an Australian artist to carry Cyprus’ musical torch onto the Eurovision stage.

While awaiting the official announcement from the broadcaster, OGAE Greece has reported that the decision to enlist Silia’s talents was made prior to15 August.

Fans can look forward to a lively dance-pop anthem as Cyprus’ entry for the 2024 competition.

This marks the conclusion of the saga surrounding Cyprus’ participation in Eurovision 2024. They originally announced a selection show but later switched to an internal selection process after receiving a complaint from the Greek broadcaster.

Silia has strong connections to Cyprus, with a Cypriot father and a Greek mother, despite growing up in Australia.