This will mark the second consecutive year in which the Cypriot broadcaster RIK has chosen an Australian artist to carry Cyprus’ musical torch onto the Eurovision stage.
While awaiting the official announcement from the broadcaster, OGAE Greece has reported that the decision to enlist Silia’s talents was made prior to15 August.
Fans can look forward to a lively dance-pop anthem as Cyprus’ entry for the 2024 competition.
This marks the conclusion of the saga surrounding Cyprus’ participation in Eurovision 2024. They originally announced a selection show but later switched to an internal selection process after receiving a complaint from the Greek broadcaster.
Silia has strong connections to Cyprus, with a Cypriot father and a Greek mother, despite growing up in Australia.
Even though she’s quite young (born in 2006), she’s already an accomplished singer, actress, and dancer, with appearances on numerous TV shows and even taking on the role of a news presenter for Nickelodeon Australia.
In last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the Australian-born artist Andrew Lambrou successfully guided Cyprus to the Grand Final, where his song “Break A Broken Heart” secured a 12th place finish with 126 points.
You can listen to her latest single, “Disco Dancer,” below: