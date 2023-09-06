Cllr Nesil Caliskan said: “Emergency Services Day is a national day across the UK held on 9 September each year.

“It is supported by His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister and First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The day is an opportunity to support the heroic men and women of the NHS and emergency services.

“999 Day promotes the work of the emergency services, promotes using the emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills, and promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available, of which volunteers are an essential part of the emergency services and play a core role in keeping Britain safe.

“999 volunteer roles include Special Constables, Retained Firefighters, NHS Community Responders, St John Ambulance, RNLI, Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers.

“Our emergency services provide front line support to all communities. They are the ones who run towards the most challenging of circumstances. Every day, our emergency services go to work knowing they could be called on to face things which most of us would never want to confront.

“Enfield Council would like to extend a ‘thank you’ to all the amazing emergency services in the UK who continue to work under unprecedented pressure to keep the country safe and moving.”

Emergency Services Day in Enfield

The Emergency Services Day flag will be raised outside Enfield Council’s Civic Centre by Deputy Lieutenant for Enfield, Ann Cable MBE, on Saturday 9 September.

Enfield Civic Centre will be lit up in blue light in the evening.

About Emergency Services Day

Emergency Services Day promotes the work of the emergency services, educates the public about using the emergency services responsibly and is an opportunity for 999 services to engage with the communities they serve.

The day (also known as #999 Day) is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

Approximately two million people work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services today and many are volunteers, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

There are six main branches of the emergency services: Police, Fire and Rescue, Ambulance, NHS, maritime (Coastguard and Lifeboats) and Search and Rescue (Mountain, Lowland, Mine and Cave).

Click here to find out more about Emergency Services Day.