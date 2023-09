Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters tackled a house fire on St Joseph’s Road in Edmonton.

Part of the floorboards between the ground and first floors of a terraced house were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0428 and the fire was under control by 0550. Fire crews from Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham and Chingford fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a faulty extractor fan.