European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President, Luis de Guindos, will be in Cyprus on 3-4 October, following an invitation by Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) Constantinos Herodotou.

As CNA has learnt, Vice President de Guindos is scheduled to hold a private meeting with Herodotou on Wednesday. During his visit, he will also have a face-to-face meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. Moreover, he will be the a keynote speaker at the CBC’s inaugural annual conference, themed “The Role of Monetary Policy in Addressing Inflationary Pressures.”

Luis de Guindos has emerged as a key figure in the European economy in recent years. Apart from his position as Vice President at the ECB since 2018, he served as Spain’s Minister of Economy for many years. His pivotal role in the decisions made to overcome the financial crisis is widely acknowledged.