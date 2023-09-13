EasyJet holidays hosted around 170 agents at its inaugural ‘Big Orange Party’ thanking the trade for their support.

The overnight event at Warwickshire’s Walton Hall Hotel and Spa brought agents together with representatives from easyJet holidays’ hotel and destination partners.

EasyJet holidays’ head of distribution, Kelly Walker, said agents had given “brilliant’ support to the operator since its launch.

She added: “Our travel agent partners are an extension of the easyJet holidays family and have played a key role in the rapid growth of our business so I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

A total of 170 agents from across the UK were invited to the event, which began at noon on Thursday, September 7, and built up to drinks and dancing in the evening, with guests encouraged to wear a dash of orange.

TravelBank Holidays founder Lloyd Ingram, of Glasgow, said he was impressed by the effort put into the party, adding that easyJet holidays had “knocked it out the park”.

“It’s been really good fun and the day went really well in terms of how the agents were looked after,” said Ingram, who suggested that the occasion underlined the operator’s dedication to the trade.

A range of high-value prizes were given out during the event, which featured live music, circus performers, games and food trucks.

Photo: Emma King and Selina Salkeld, of Newport’s La Vida Travel, at easyJet holidays’ inaugural Big Orange Party in Warwickshire