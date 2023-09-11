American tennis crowned a new queen and U.S. Open champion on Saturday as Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in the Flushing Meadows final to claim her first Grand Slam and ascend the throne left vacant by Serena Williams.

The first teenager to play in a U.S. Open final since Serena in 2001 there was symmetry to the moment as Gauff rallied to beat the second seeded Belarusian 2-6 6-3 6-2 and end a six-year barren stretch for American tennis fans, who were finally able to celebrate a homegrown champion.

“I am so happy I could make this country proud,” said Gauff as chants of “USA, USA” rang out behind her.

American women have been on the rise in recent years moving into the top 10 and winning tournaments but since Serena Williams played her last match on Arthur Ashe in 2022 the U.S. has been without a standard bearer — until now.

Gauff, who as a young girl said she had dreamt of becoming the next Serena Williams, is now just that the undisputed face of U.S. tennis with many predicting she will become the world’s top ranked player one day with a trophy case packed with Grand Slam titles.

“Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come,” posted former U.S. President Barack Obama on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Still just 19-years-old Gauff has matured under an unforgiving sporting spotlight as player and a person.

The finished product was on display on Saturday as Gauff defused Sabalenka’s power with speed and tenacity running down ball-after-ball and then acknowledged her success with grace.