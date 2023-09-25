With the blessing and under the guidance of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, the Greek Orthodox Community of St Barnabas in Wood Green will commence Sunday Services in English, once a month.

This initiative is the first of its kind on a Sunday within the area of North London.

The First Sunday Divine Liturgy in English will be presided by His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, on Sunday 29th October 2023, 11.30am at St Barnabas Church, Finsbury Road, Wood Green N22 8PA.

In this way, we hope to especially reach out to the younger members and families of our community, bringing them closer to our Orthodox Christian Faith.