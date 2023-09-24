​​The ÜĶ Cýpriot mouth artist Kyriacos Kyriacou sadly passed awaý in Cyprus at the age of 67.His funeral will take

place iñ Cýprus

Kyriacos Kyriacou (Kris) was born in London to Greek Cypriot parents. At school, Kyris’s passion for sports led to him captaining the cricket and baseball teams, and his prowess in rugby saw him representing London, Middlesex and South East England as a junior player.

However, Kyris’s sporting success ended dramatically on the beach at Brighton when he broke his neck in a tragic diving accident. After spending a year at Stoke Mandeville hospital, Kris came home, continuing his education and discovering a talent for art.

Eventually this led to a meeting with the eminent mouth artist Charles Fowler, who encouraged Kris to send examples of his work to the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). With great dedication Kris worked long hours to hone his technique, his efforts being rewarded in 1982 in promotion to Full Member Artist within the Association.