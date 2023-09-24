Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Brian Edwards in Haringey have charged a man with murder.

David Odunuga, 32 (02.01.91), of Rollason Way, Brentwood CM14, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magisrates’ Court on Monday, 25 September charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Brian’s family have been informed.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called by London Ambulance Service at 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 September to Upper Tollington Park, N4 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded and found 53-year-old Brian, who was from Haringey, with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, 20 September and gave cause of death as stab injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC via X ref CAD 835/19 Sept.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.