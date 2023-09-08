My vision is for Cyprus to become a destination for cultural activities, says the Deputy Minister of Culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou, in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNΑ). She lists among the top challenges of her portfolio, the completion of the construction of the New Cyprus Museum, the launch of a youth card and a bill to regulate the status of artists. Kassianidou, who was appointed last July, following the resignation of her predecessor, Michalis Hadjiyiannis, also refers to the potential impact of culture on the local economy, bringing tourism as an example.

Asked about her impression of the work done so far and what she wants to be done in terms of her portfolio, Kassianidou notes that the Deputy Ministry of Culture is a new Deputy Ministry, but many things have already been set in motion. First of all, as she explains, “the administration has been consolidated, with officials from other services, so a structure has been set up which will be strengthened in the coming months”.

Furthermore, she states that in the two months since assuming office, she had meetings with the officials of the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture and the Department of Antiquities. “I know the Department of Antiquities better because of my profession, while I had a lot to learn from the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture,” she adds.

At the same time, she says she held meetings with the bodies that cooperate with or are under the umbrella of the Deputy Ministry, such as the Cyprus Handicrafts Service, the Cyprus Library, as well as other cultural bodies that went on to inform her about their issues, problems and events.

“I have a very positive image, the officials are working very hard,” Kassianidou points out. “What I’ve found is that a Deputy Ministry officer often deals with an issue and needs reinforcement to work better,” she adds, expressing optimism that “all together we will do well.”

Referring to the challenges she has to face, the Deputy Minister of Culture emphasises that there are many issues, indicating that she must implement the governance programme presented by the President of the Republic. As she explains to CNA, “these are issues that have been set in motion and now it is up to me to complete them together with the officials of the Deputy Ministry.”

Furthermore, Kassianidou points out that she considers as top challenges the bill on the artist status, the youth card, the taxation of donations (that is, being able to make a donation to culture which is tax-deductible), the upgrading and support of culture through festivals and theatre, the “Thymeli” scheme, the completion of the construction of the New Cyprus Museum, as well as the promotion of culture in all sectors, not only for tourist purposes.

“We have to show that culture can also have an effect on the economy and be a source of economic resources. We can also make use of culture to bring more quality tourism to Cyprus”, the Deputy Minister of Culture points out. “I am very interested in spreading culture to Cypriots, not only to foreigners, not only to children, but also to adults, so that they can get closer to our modern and ancient culture,” she tells CNA.

Speaking about the ways in which cultural decentralisation can be achieved in Cyprus, Kassianidou talks about the “Kypria” Festival, which has changed form, since it now sponsors smaller festivals that take place all over Cyprus. Another way, as she says, is to strengthen activities such as the Larnaca Biennale, a renowned event by now where foreign artists participate. “There are areas that need help such as the free area of Famagusta” says Kassianidou referring to a well- known tourism destination. “Culture is also necessary, apart from the sea, the hotels and entertainment. The people of the area want to develop and strengthen the culture there,” she adds.

Asked by CNA about the messages she has received from her contacts so far with people from the field of culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou notes that people of culture ask for help. “All ask for reinforcement, support, to be given prominence, from the younger to the older artists, from musicians to actors, whose work we must acknowledge and show our appreciation”, she underlines.

In addition, she states that until recently the two major departments of the Deputy Ministry, namely the Department of Antiquities and the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture (the former Cultural Services) were part of two very large Ministries, which had many other issues to deal with. “Now these two departments are the main pillars of the Deputy Ministry, so there is much more direct cooperation and it is much easier to access and solve the issues,” says the Deputy Minister of Culture.

Finally, Vasiliki Kassianidou states that her vision is “for culture to come forward, to be what characterises Cyprus, to make Cypriot culture known outside the borders of our island, to help our artists highlight their work inside and outside of Cyprus and to bring to Cyprus people who will come for culture”. “To make Cyprus a destination for cultural activities, both for our ancient and our new culture, and to do everything we can to support artists from all fields of culture,” she notes.