† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Margaret Antoniou

(from Choirokoitia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother,grandmother and great grandmother, who sadly passed away peacefully, on Wednesday 23rd August,at the age of 93.

She leaves behind her son Petros, daughter Georgina and her grandchildren Christina, Odyssea, her great-grandchild Phoebe, her son-in-law George, her daughter-in-law Katy and her brother Andrikko.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 7th September at 12.30pm at the the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will take place at the church hall.

Floral contributions to be sent to the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαργαρίτα Αντωνίου

(από την Χοιροκοιτία, Κύπρος)

03/10/1929 – 23/08/2023

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιας, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή την Τετάρτη 23 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει τον γιο της Πέτρο, την κόρη της Τζωρτζίνα, τα εγγόνια της Χριστίνα & Οδυσσέα, το δισέγγονο της Φοίβη, το γαμπρό της Γιώργο, τη νύφη της Καίτη και τον αδελφό της Αντρίκκο.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Πέμπτη, 7 Σεπτεμβρίου, στις 12.30 μμ,από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green,Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

