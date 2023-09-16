Andreas Panayiotou Paschalis

(from Achna, Cyprus)

13/12/1939 – 3/9/2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin, who passed away on September 3, 2023 at the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife Georgia, his children Panayiotis, Costas, Haris & Eleftheria, his daughters-in-law Maria & Niki, his son-in-law George, his grandchildren Andreas, Sav, George, Florentia, Alexis & Sophia, his siblings, as well as many relatives.

The funeral service will be held on Monday 18 September 2023 at 10.30am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God (St Mary’s), Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB.

The burial will be at 12.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, St Sophia section, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Those wishing to send flowers, which Dad loved, are welcome to do so.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρέας Παναγιώτου Πασχάλη

(από την Άχνα, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού, αδελφού, θείου και εξαδέλφου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 3 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 σε ηλικία 83ων ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Γεωργία, τα παιδιά του Παναγιώτη, Κώστα, Χάρη & Ελευθερία, τις νύμφες του Μαρία & Νίκη, τον γαμπρό του Γιώργο, τα εγγόνια του Ανδρέα, Σάββα, Γιώργο, Φλωρεντία, Αλέξη & Σοφία, τα αδέλφια του, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Δευτέρα, 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023, στις 10:30πμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, St Sophia section, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Όσοι επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια, τα οποία λάτρευε ο Ανδρέας, είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι να το πράξουν.